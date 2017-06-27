Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
06-27-2017, 04:31 AM
Poparevez
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 4
WTB - Lefthand Remington700 LA
Hi All,
Wondering if anyone out there has a LH M700 long action no longer in use.
Would consider action only OR if there is a full rifle happy to discuss taking the whole thing.
Rev
06-27-2017, 06:23 AM
scottw2119
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2014
Posts: 167
Re: WTB - Lefthand Remington700 LA
I have a new stainless action mag bolt face.
