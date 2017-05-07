Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB Left Hand 700 LA standard magnum stock SPS wood etc..
Unread 07-05-2017, 05:16 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2017
Posts: 2
WTB Left Hand 700 LA standard magnum stock SPS wood etc..
In need of a take off or used REM 700 LEFT HAND magnum stock standard factory contour for a 7mm MAG.

WOOD or Synthetic (e.g SPS tupperware will do)

If you have anything text me at 7036151042
Pics would be nice too.

Hopefully we can work a deal.
