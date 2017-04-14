Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTB: LA Remington 700 SS Receiver
Unread 04-14-2017, 10:04 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Posts: 1,259
WTB: LA Remington 700 SS Receiver
WTB LA Remington 700 SS Receiver. Receiver only, no trigger, bolt, or mag.

Please PM or Text 786-442-4045
SLTW
RCP35
