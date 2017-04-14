Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTB: LA Remington 700 SS Receiver
WTB: LA Remington 700 SS Receiver
04-14-2017, 10:04 PM
300whisper
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2012
Location: Southern Pines, North Carolina
Posts: 1,259
WTB: LA Remington 700 SS Receiver
WTB LA Remington 700 SS Receiver. Receiver only, no trigger, bolt, or mag.
Please PM or Text 786-442-4045
SLTW
RCP35
WTS / Remington 700 take off barrels
WTS / stocks for Remington 700 rifles
