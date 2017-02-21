Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTB-Kimber Montana LA stock
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB-Kimber Montana LA stock
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-21-2017, 10:29 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Maple Ridge,BC,Canada
Posts: 1
WTB-Kimber Montana LA stock
Wanting to buy a Kimber Montana Long Action stock or a 84L stock.

I have a US mailing address.

Thanks
WF
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Stiller DBM - Short Action, New w/ AICS Mag (308 class magazine) | HS Stocks »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:23 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC