WTB HS Precison Stock. Rem Short Im trying to location an HS precision stock for a Remington short action. What im really looking for is the early Sendero type with no palm swell for a walking varminter build. I would also be interested in about any other sporter styles for the model that will accept and Rem Varmint contour. Similar to the old varmint special stocks but wanting to go synthetic. Thanks for looking and happy new year.