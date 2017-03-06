Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB - Gen1 HS Precision SA Magazines
WTB - Gen1 HS Precision SA Magazines
06-03-2017, 09:40 AM
orion2000
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2011
Location: Kentucky
Posts: 296
WTB - Gen1 HS Precision SA Magazines
Per title, want to buy Gen 1 HS Precision Magazines. Looking for 2-3 each .308 class flat bottom, and/or 2-3 each .223 flat bottom. Shoot me a PM with price delivered to 41040 if you have some you are willing to part with...
Thank you !
