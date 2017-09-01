     close
WTB: dbm for rem s/a
Unread 01-09-2017, 03:52 PM
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Bridge City, Texas
Posts: 93
WTB: dbm for rem s/a
Just checking to see if anyone has any kind of detachable bottom metal laying around (ptg, cdi, badger, stiller, etc...) to fit Remington short action. If you do let me know what you got. Thanks
    H&S precision stock for sale. | SoldFS HS Precison 700 LA BDL Stock sold
