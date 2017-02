WTB - Cooper Excalibur or Jackson Hunter Stock I'm looking for a takeoff stock that someone may have laying around. I purchased a couple of Cooper Schnabels for my two sons. I want to take the wood stocks off to save them for when they are older. I picked up an Excalibur stock on here a month or two ago and I would like to grab another one. If you have a Cooper synthetic stock laying around then shoot me a PM. I'd be interested in talking to you about making a deal.



Thanks!