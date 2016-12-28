     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTB: Bartlein .284/7mm 3B barrel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB: Bartlein .284/7mm 3B barrel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-28-2016, 10:26 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Idaho
Posts: 228
WTB: Bartlein .284/7mm 3B barrel
I'm looking for a new barrel if anyone has one for sale.
needs to finish at 26". Must be #3B or #4 contour. Bartlein or Hawk Hill only.
1:8.7 or 1:9 twist would work
Let me know, and thanks in advance.

Jesse
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Ruger M77 Stock | FS: HS Precision Stock »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:43 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC