WTB: Bartlein .284/7mm 3B barrel
WTB: Bartlein .284/7mm 3B barrel
12-28-2016, 10:26 AM
jdrigel
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Idaho
Posts: 228
WTB: Bartlein .284/7mm 3B barrel
I'm looking for a new barrel if anyone has one for sale.
needs to finish at 26". Must be #3B or #4 contour. Bartlein or Hawk Hill only.
1:8.7 or 1:9 twist would work
Let me know, and thanks in advance.
Jesse
