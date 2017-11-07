Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
07-11-2017, 03:41 PM
jdrigel
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Idaho
Posts: 276
WTB: Barrel Blank #3B or 4 in .224 7.5 to 8 twist
Looking to see if anyone on here is selling a Bartlein, Brux, Proof Research steel or Hawk Hill 224 barrel in 7.5, 7.7 or 8 twist.
Looking to build a 22 Creedmoor or 22-250 AI to shoot 80gr's out of.
OR if someone has a rifle in above calibers ready to go let me know.
Thanks,
Jesse
«
