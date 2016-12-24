     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Wtb. Barnes xlc
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Wtb. Barnes xlc
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-24-2016, 05:54 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 540
Wtb. Barnes xlc
My son loves this bullet but is having a hard time finding any laying around...

7 mm .284 140 grain. The blue coated ones XLC's

I'll buy any quantity from 1 up, you got sitting around on your bench collecting dust.... Thanks

Frank Litavish
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Howa parts, Remy rail, AAdmount caps, AICS 300wm, Truglo laser/light | Atlas Bi-Pod »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:17 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC