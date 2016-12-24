Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Wtb. Barnes xlc
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Wtb. Barnes xlc
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-24-2016, 05:54 AM
Frank in the Laurels
Gold Member
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 540
Wtb. Barnes xlc
My son loves this bullet but is having a hard time finding any laying around...
7 mm .284 140 grain. The blue coated ones XLC's
I'll buy any quantity from 1 up, you got sitting around on your bench collecting dust.... Thanks
Frank Litavish
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Howa parts, Remy rail, AAdmount caps, AICS 300wm, Truglo laser/light
|
Atlas Bi-Pod
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:17 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC