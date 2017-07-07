Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTB: Badger Ordinance M4 Bottom Metal - Short Action
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTB: Badger Ordinance M4 Bottom Metal - Short Action
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-07-2017, 10:59 AM
devildiver
Junior Member
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Oregon
Posts: 6
WTB: Badger Ordinance M4 Bottom Metal - Short Action
Hey folks,
I'm looking for a badger ordinance M4 SA Bottom metal for my manners EH1. Its a 6.5 creedmoor.
Thanks,
Casey
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTB: manners or McMillan
|
Manners T3 w/ Badger Ordnance M4
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:54 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC