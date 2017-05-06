Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Wtb ai 338 magazine standard length
Wtb ai 338 magazine standard length
#
1
06-05-2017, 04:58 PM
muliemaster
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 339
Wtb ai 338 magazine standard length
I am in need for a AI mag for a 338 Lapua standard length, non CIP. I would appreciate if anyone has a extra one they would part with.
Thanks
