Wtb ai 338 magazine standard length
Unread 06-05-2017, 04:58 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 339
Wtb ai 338 magazine standard length
I am in need for a AI mag for a 338 Lapua standard length, non CIP. I would appreciate if anyone has a extra one they would part with.
Thanks
