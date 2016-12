Wtb 700 sa bottom metal I want to buy a Remington 700 short action bdl bottom metal assembly for a 308 sized case. I prefer stainless, but will accept other offers. Or if you have a detachable box metal that is under $100 (not trying to lowball, just on a tight budget, I understand this is a long shot on the detachable box). Whatever you have must be bdl drop-in fitment. Please text as its a lot quicker for me to get the message. 334-237-1636. Thank you. I'm