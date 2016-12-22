     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTB 6mm blank
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB 6mm blank
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-22-2016, 07:22 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Bridge City, Texas
Posts: 68
WTB 6mm blank
Looking for a 6mm blank in Remington varmint contour or heavy/ bull sportier. Twist 1:8 or faster. Just checking to see if anyone has one they are thinking of getting rid of.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 08:29 AM
    Edd Edd is online now
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Tulsa
    Posts: 2,107
    Re: WTB 6mm blank
    Krieger has Remington Varmint contours with 7.5 and 8 inch twists on the shelf.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 08:36 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2014
    Location: Bridge City, Texas
    Posts: 68
    Re: WTB 6mm blank
    Thanks. I know bug holes and some other places had them. I was just seeing if anyone needed to get rid of theres. I'll probably buy one next week if no one wants to sale one here. But thank you.
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-22-2016, 09:55 AM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: N.E. Colorado
    Posts: 686
    Re: WTB 6mm blank
    Pm sent.

    Tony.
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « FS: HS Precision Stock | WTS - Tikka T3x stock »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:22 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC