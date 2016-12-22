Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB 6mm blank
WTB 6mm blank
12-22-2016, 07:22 AM
sav86
WTB 6mm blank
Looking for a 6mm blank in Remington varmint contour or heavy/ bull sportier. Twist 1:8 or faster. Just checking to see if anyone has one they are thinking of getting rid of.
12-22-2016, 08:29 AM
Edd
Re: WTB 6mm blank
Krieger has Remington Varmint contours with 7.5 and 8 inch twists on the shelf.
12-22-2016, 08:36 AM
sav86
Re: WTB 6mm blank
Thanks. I know bug holes and some other places had them. I was just seeing if anyone needed to get rid of theres. I'll probably buy one next week if no one wants to sale one here. But thank you.
12-22-2016, 09:55 AM
6.5x284tony
Re: WTB 6mm blank
Pm sent.
Tony.
