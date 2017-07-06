Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
wtb: 338 lapua dies, reamer, barrel.
wtb: 338 lapua dies, reamer, barrel.
06-07-2017, 03:21 AM
foreign
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: christchurch, nz
Posts: 419
Just picked up some 338 lapua brass cheap so i guess im going to have to build a rife to put them in. anyone got a reamer, dies or a barrel to get me on the way.
Cheers
06-07-2017, 05:41 AM
just country
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2014
Posts: 635
Morning, got a brand new SS #7 straight contour Shilen barrel
. $300 plus shipping. Ready for ur mounting. THK. U
