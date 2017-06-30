Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTB 338 edge savage barrel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB 338 edge savage barrel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-30-2017, 11:42 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: East Texas
Posts: 194
WTB 338 edge savage barrel
I need a 338 edge barrel for small shank action. What u got?!?
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« 300 wsm savage 10 barreled action | Military M16 Bayonets »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:27 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC