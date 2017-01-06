Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB 308 barrel with 1.35 breech
WTB 308 barrel with 1.35 breech
06-01-2017, 09:33 AM
roncar2008
Junior Member
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 4
WTB 308 barrel with 1.35 breech
Looking to purchase a barrel blank for a 308 build. Looking for barrel to have a breech diameter of 1.35 and a MTU,M40 or heavy palma contour. Prefer krieger or bartlein . Please PM if you have one and would consider selling it. Thanks for your time
