WTB .308 5R Bartlein barrel
WTB .308 5R Bartlein barrel
12-24-2016, 01:13 AM
Dennis Sawyer
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 234
WTB .308 5R Bartlein barrel
Looking for a 10 twist M24 contour 26" blank. I prefer a fluted one but it's not a deal breaker. Let me know what you have.
Thanks, Dennis
Defensive Edge 7MM STW
Defensive Edge 338 Plus P
