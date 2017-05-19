Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTB: 30 Cal Barrel Blank
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB: 30 Cal Barrel Blank
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-19-2017, 06:50 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Denton County, Texas
Posts: 26
WTB: 30 Cal Barrel Blank
Looking to buy a 30 Cal barrel blank in Rem Varmint/Sendero contour with finish length at least 26". Just checking to see if anyone has an extra before I order.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Wtb 3.4 space sav stock | VLTOR Matching Receiver / Handguard »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC