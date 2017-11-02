Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Wtb .284 blank heavy sporter contour 1/8 twist
  #1  
Unread 02-11-2017, 11:53 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 66
Wtb .284 blank heavy sporter contour 1/8 twist
Anybody looking to sell a blank?
  #2  
Unread 02-11-2017, 02:45 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 228
Re: Wtb .284 blank heavy sporter contour 1/8 twist
Redhawkrifles.com has what you need. Multiple in-stock barrels, Proof Research (all steel) & bartlein barrels. Free shipping. They sell stuff at better prices than people on here.
