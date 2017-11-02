Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Wtb .284 blank heavy sporter contour 1/8 twist
Wtb .284 blank heavy sporter contour 1/8 twist
02-11-2017, 11:53 AM
Sandstrom22
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 66
Wtb .284 blank heavy sporter contour 1/8 twist
Anybody looking to sell a blank?
02-11-2017, 02:45 PM
martinakl
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 228
Re: Wtb .284 blank heavy sporter contour 1/8 twist
Redhawkrifles.com has what you need. Multiple in-stock barrels, Proof Research (all steel) & bartlein barrels. Free shipping. They sell stuff at better prices than people on here.
