WTB .264 Win Mag Barrel/Barreled action for Rem 700
Unread 12-27-2016, 04:05 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2009
Posts: 28
WTB .264 Win Mag Barrel/Barreled action for Rem 700
Hi folks,

Just wondering if anyone has a .264 win mag barrel for Remington 700 (or barreled action) that they'd be willing to part with. Looking for a heavier contour (medium/heavy Palma, M24, etc) but I'm not too picky so long as it shoots. Also, preferably wanting something from Bartlein, Krieger, Shilen, Hart, Hawk Hill but again am open to others if they shoot. If you have one you're willing to sell we can talk about price. Right now, I just need to find one! PM or email me.

Thanks,

Chase
