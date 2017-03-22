WTB - .223 Barrel Blank Looking to buy a .223 barrel blank in 1:7 twist from any reputable match grade manufacturer (bartlien, shilen, lija, etc). not too particular on number of grooves. and would prefer something in a light varmint, sendero type contour, but I'll entertain whatever you have. Not necessarily looking for trades as I just don't have much I'd be willing to offer up.



Have been keeping my eyes peeled, but haven't seen any pop up for sale, hopefully this will "encourage" someone to sell.



(edit: this is for a bolt action build, not an AR. Should have thought to mention that)



Thanks,



