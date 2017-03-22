Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTB - .223 Barrel Blank
Unread 03-22-2017, 12:46 PM
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: KC
Posts: 86
WTB - .223 Barrel Blank
Looking to buy a .223 barrel blank in 1:7 twist from any reputable match grade manufacturer (bartlien, shilen, lija, etc). not too particular on number of grooves. and would prefer something in a light varmint, sendero type contour, but I'll entertain whatever you have. Not necessarily looking for trades as I just don't have much I'd be willing to offer up.

Have been keeping my eyes peeled, but haven't seen any pop up for sale, hopefully this will "encourage" someone to sell.

(edit: this is for a bolt action build, not an AR. Should have thought to mention that)

Thanks,

Boozer
Last edited by Boozer; 03-22-2017 at 12:48 PM.
