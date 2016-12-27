Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTB 1917 Enfield sporter action.
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTB 1917 Enfield sporter action.
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-27-2016, 01:07 AM
Lee in Texas
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: near Austin, TX
Posts: 51
WTB 1917 Enfield sporter action.
With the ears removed properly. Want to build a sporter rifle without cutting up an original action.
Will consider complete rifle, but can't be too expensive, since I plan to take it apart and start over.
Thank you. Lee
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Need info on remington 700 sps tactical barrel
|
F/S NIB Magpul PRS stocks **All gone**
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:10 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC