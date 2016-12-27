     close
WTB 1917 Enfield sporter action.
Unread 12-27-2016, 01:07 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: near Austin, TX
Posts: 51
WTB 1917 Enfield sporter action.
With the ears removed properly. Want to build a sporter rifle without cutting up an original action.

Will consider complete rifle, but can't be too expensive, since I plan to take it apart and start over.

Thank you. Lee
