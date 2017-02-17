Winchester model 70 The ultimate varmint stock by john plaster For sale a choate machine and tool long action The Ultimate Varmint stock designed by John Plaster .

Its aluminum bedded in the action and forend it has adjustible cheek piece and adjustible monopod in back and recoil.pad .Has flat serrated bottom and recoil pad .I was going to try to put it on my 416 REM mag but barrel is not big enough on my 416 .I think earlier model 70 Winchesters were all long action this one is for varmit barrel .I can text pics its like new $165 shipped __________________

Mike