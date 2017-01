Winchester Model 70 stock, barrel, dbm, trigger I bought a FN TSR XP, and ended up using the action for a custom build. Take-off parts are sitting around collecting dust. Revitalize that old winchester you have sitting around.... Someone put them to use please!



FN 24" fluted 308 barrel

Hogue overmold OD Green stock

FN DBM with one magazie

FN/Win 70 trigger





$300 takes it all, buyer pays shipping. Pictures available upon request. Thanks for looking!