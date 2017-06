Win Mod 70 factory barreled action I have a Win Model 70 7wsm, push feed, barreled action. Will come with factory trigger (pre MOA), box mag, spring and follower. No bottom metal. It has Leupold rings. It is in good condition. No idea of round count. I bought this for a project, but decided to go with a custom action. $325 shipped to your FFL. If you have any questions please PM me. I'll try to post some pictures later today.