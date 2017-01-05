Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Wildcall Custom Long Action (Rem 700 Clone)
05-01-2017
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: MT
Posts: 308
Wildcall Custom Long Action (Rem 700 Clone)
These are 700 clone actions, extremely well built. The scope mount holes fit either Tally 2 piece bases or I had Farrell make me a couple custom rails for them.

Magnum bolt face (.540).

Action - $775 shipped to your FFL
Timney 510 narrow shoe - $110 (only available with the action)



