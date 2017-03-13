Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Why do you never see bat actions
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Why do you never see bat actions
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-13-2017, 07:39 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 861
Why do you never see bat actions
Wondering why you never see bat HR or BAT VR actions. There tactical action seems to be great but everyone seems to go defiance, stiller, bighorn? Curious as to why?
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-13-2017, 07:55 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Mesa,Az
Posts: 4
Re: Why do you never see bat actions
$$$$$ !
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 03-13-2017, 09:32 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 49
Re: Why do you never see bat actions
And once you have one, you want to keep it .
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 03-13-2017, 10:58 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: SW Montana
Posts: 5,680
Re: Why do you never see bat actions
Bat actions gall like no one's business unless Melonited and that is where a lot of the no love comes from, I would not own one for hunting unless melonited but once they are they are very nice!!
__________________
"Pain is weakness leaving your body"
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 28 Nosler/ 7mm Rem/ Parts | AR parts - SI red-line, RCA lo-mass carrier, aero upper »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:27 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC