Why do you never see bat actions
Why do you never see bat actions
1
03-13-2017, 07:39 PM
matt_3479
Join Date: Jan 2010
Posts: 861
Why do you never see bat actions
Wondering why you never see bat HR or BAT VR actions. There tactical action seems to be great but everyone seems to go defiance, stiller, bighorn? Curious as to why?
2
03-13-2017, 07:55 PM
solobigdog
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Mesa,Az
Posts: 4
Re: Why do you never see bat actions
$$$$$ !
3
03-13-2017, 09:32 PM
Tigerbikes
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 49
Re: Why do you never see bat actions
And once you have one, you want to keep it
4
03-13-2017, 10:58 PM
bigngreen
Platinum Member
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: SW Montana
Posts: 5,680
Re: Why do you never see bat actions
Bat actions gall like no one's business unless Melonited and that is where a lot of the no love comes from, I would not own one for hunting unless melonited but once they are they are very nice!!
"Pain is weakness leaving your body"
