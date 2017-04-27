Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Wanted 7 mm barrel Blank
Wanted 7 mm barrel Blank
04-27-2017, 07:57 PM
BLASERMAN
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2005
Location: Maryland
Posts: 281
Wanted 7 mm barrel Blank
Looking for a Barrel Blank in 7 mm 1-8 twist
Bartlien Brux. What do you have
