Various Small Shank Savage Barrel Packages
I have the following barrel packages for sale. Pictures available upon request.
6.5 SAUM 4S
26" Heavy Magnum 1:8 twist McGowan barrel ceracoted a gray color.
Harrels muzzle brake
7mm SAUM Redding full length Comp dies converted to 6.5 SAUM
Includes bushings necessary to make brass from .300 and 7mm SAUM casings
VLD seating stem and all parts to convert back to 7mm SAUM included.
70 new 7mm saum brass
20 new 300 saum norma brass
20 new 300 saum RP brass
36 once fired 300 saum
50 pieces of remington already converted and also 17 pieces of norma already converted.
My price:* $775
.257 Weatherby
87 pieces of brass, some reformed from other cases.
1 set RCBS full length dies and RCBS neck die
1 Redding body die to make your own brass
26" McGowan small shank ss 1:10 twist heavy magnum contour barrel.
My price $* 440 shipped
7mm STW
26" 1:10 TWIST stainless varmint contour barrel
124 pieces of brass
RCBS 7mm STW FL dies
Pull down and odd ends 162 eld bullets
My price:* $* 450 shipped
