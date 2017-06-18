Various Small Shank Savage Barrel Packages I have the following barrel packages for sale. Pictures available upon request.



6.5 SAUM 4S

26" Heavy Magnum 1:8 twist McGowan barrel ceracoted a gray color.

Harrels muzzle brake

7mm SAUM Redding full length Comp dies converted to 6.5 SAUM

Includes bushings necessary to make brass from .300 and 7mm SAUM casings

VLD seating stem and all parts to convert back to 7mm SAUM included.

70 new 7mm saum brass

20 new 300 saum norma brass

20 new 300 saum RP brass

36 once fired 300 saum

50 pieces of remington already converted and also 17 pieces of norma already converted.



My price:* $775



.257 Weatherby

87 pieces of brass, some reformed from other cases.

1 set RCBS full length dies and RCBS neck die

1 Redding body die to make your own brass

26" McGowan small shank ss 1:10 twist heavy magnum contour barrel.



My price $* 440 shipped



7mm STW

26" 1:10 TWIST stainless varmint contour barrel

124 pieces of brass

RCBS 7mm STW FL dies

Pull down and odd ends 162 eld bullets



My price:* $* 450 shipped



