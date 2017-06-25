Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



TUBB T7 2 stage trigger
TUBB T7 2 stage trigger
I have a TUBB T7 (Rem 700 or clone) up for sale, Ive never used or installed it on a action. $340 shipped.
Thanks!
Chris
TUBB T7 2 stage trigger-19531676_10212902881665055_145116033_o.jpg  
