Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
TUBB T7 2 stage trigger
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TUBB T7 2 stage trigger
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-25-2017, 07:25 PM
deadlift
Official LRH Sponsor
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 297
TUBB T7 2 stage trigger
I have a TUBB T7 (Rem 700 or clone) up for sale, Ive never used or installed it on a action. $340 shipped.
Thanks!
Chris
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS proof research 6.5 carbon blank
|
WTS proof research .224 carbon blank
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:04 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC