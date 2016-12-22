Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Trade or Sale Remington .473 la bolt face
Trade or Sale Remington .473 la bolt face
12-22-2016, 11:25 PM
bschneiderheinze
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Kirksville Missouri
Posts: 185
Trade or Sale Remington .473 la bolt face
I have a jeweled .473 bolt face 30-06 serial numbers show it being bulit in the 80's non jlock. I would like to trade for a magnum LA bolt face or sell. Be good for an m24 built. Might trade entire action if interested
