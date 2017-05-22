Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Timney trigger for Rem 700
Unread 05-22-2017, 08:11 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2005
Location: Murray, Ky.
Posts: 1,375
Timney trigger for Rem 700
Used for 50-60 rounds, asking $125 shipped in conus.


https://www.timneytriggers.com/shop/...t-trigger.aspx



