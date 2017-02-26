Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Timney Trigger, 2-Stage, #533, Rem 700
Unread 02-26-2017, 07:51 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 248
Timney Trigger, 2-Stage, #533, Rem 700
Brand new, in packaging. $150 delivered to the lower 48.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Timney Trigger, 2-Stage, #533, Rem 700-img_1949.jpg   Timney Trigger, 2-Stage, #533, Rem 700-img_1950.jpg  

