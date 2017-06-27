Timney Trigger I have a new Timney trigger out of a Christensen Arms. It does not have a bolt stop. It does have the paint scratched where the pins go in. I guess it was done during installation.

105.00 shipped paypal gift or USPS money order.





Life is to short to sweat the small stuff!!



ALL THANGS WILD TAXIDERMY __________________Life is to short to sweat the small stuff!!ALL THANGS WILD TAXIDERMY