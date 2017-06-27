Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Timney Trigger
Timney Trigger
06-27-2017, 05:22 PM
200plus
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Middle Tenn.
Posts: 169
Timney Trigger
I have a new Timney trigger out of a Christensen Arms. It does not have a bolt stop. It does have the paint scratched where the pins go in. I guess it was done during installation.
105.00 shipped paypal gift or USPS money order.
Life is to short to sweat the small stuff!!
ALL THANGS WILD TAXIDERMY
