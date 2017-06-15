Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Timney 510 looking for Calvin elite single stage
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Timney 510 looking for Calvin elite single stage
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-15-2017, 12:32 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,542
Timney 510 looking for Calvin elite single stage
Bought a rifle and it had a timney 510 rt safety and no bolt release. If u need bolt release I had timney send me one for another trigger and it was free so just takes a phone call. Looking for a Calvin elite rt safety bottom bolt release. Will add cash obviously on my end. Trigger appears to be pretty much new and is set to about 1 1/2 lbs. will also sale for 100 shipped
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS Rem 700 BC LA with Kartsen cheek rest $200 | ISO Savage Large Shank Magnum Action »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC