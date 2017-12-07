Tikka T3 stock, limbsaver, cheekrest Hello, moving some inventory that won't be reused by me. Up for sale... my Tikka T3 factory stock with a few good mods. Came from a 25-06 sporter barrel T3 lite. It has a Matthews big paw kydex cheek rest painted to match the stock, cut away to enable bolt removal without moving rest. Has the nice soft Limbsaver recoil pad. has been painted as you can see in the pictures. Factory recoil lug, factory DMB with Mag included at full asking price. looking for $75 shipped, the pad and rest cost almost that alone. get a good deal today! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



