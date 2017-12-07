Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Tikka T3 stock, limbsaver, cheekrest
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Tikka T3 stock, limbsaver, cheekrest
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-12-2017, 06:39 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Central Missouri
Posts: 394
Tikka T3 stock, limbsaver, cheekrest
Hello, moving some inventory that won't be reused by me. Up for sale... my Tikka T3 factory stock with a few good mods. Came from a 25-06 sporter barrel T3 lite. It has a Matthews big paw kydex cheek rest painted to match the stock, cut away to enable bolt removal without moving rest. Has the nice soft Limbsaver recoil pad. has been painted as you can see in the pictures. Factory recoil lug, factory DMB with Mag included at full asking price. looking for $75 shipped, the pad and rest cost almost that alone. get a good deal today!
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Tikka T3 stock, limbsaver, cheekrest-dsc_0508.jpg   Tikka T3 stock, limbsaver, cheekrest-dsc_0509.jpg  

Tikka T3 stock, limbsaver, cheekrest-dsc_0512.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Many Items for Sale | B&C Rem 700 SA Tactical Medalist Fully Adjustable stock »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:34 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC