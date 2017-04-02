     close
Tikka T3 OEM stock
Unread 02-04-2017, 05:28 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 139
Tikka T3 OEM stock
Looking to sell my Tikka T3 LA OEM stock. The gun has never been fired in this stock. Asking $50 plus actual shipping. Will accept USPS MO or PP but you cover the fees.
    « ISO long action stock | Tikka T3 7mmRM take off barrel »
