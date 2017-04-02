     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page Tikka T3 7mmRM take off barrel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Tikka T3 7mmRM take off barrel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-04-2017, 05:40 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 139
Tikka T3 7mmRM take off barrel
This was taken off of a Tikka T3 Lite 7mmRM. It has 0 rounds through it. The length is 24 1/4" from end to end, counting the threads. The muzzle is .618". I am asking $80 plus actual shipping. I will take USPS MO or PP but you cover the fees.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Tikka T3 7mmRM take off barrel-img_1485_cleaned.jpg   Tikka T3 7mmRM take off barrel-img_1484_cleaned.jpg  

Tikka T3 7mmRM take off barrel-img_1489_cleaned.jpg  
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Tikka T3 OEM stock | 4 port angled muzzlebrake *CHEAP* »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:30 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC