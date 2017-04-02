Tikka T3 7mmRM take off barrel This was taken off of a Tikka T3 Lite 7mmRM. It has 0 rounds through it. The length is 24 1/4" from end to end, counting the threads. The muzzle is .618". I am asking $80 plus actual shipping. I will take USPS MO or PP but you cover the fees. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



