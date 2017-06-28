Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Tikka M695 7mm Rem Mag barreled action
06-28-2017, 09:20 PM

  

Colorado

Tikka M695 7mm Rem Mag barreled action
Tikka M695 7mm Rem Mag barreled action uses metal magazines which allow a 3.49 COAL (small improvement over the T3/T3x).


Picked this up with some defects for a project but going a different direction now. Action has two marring marks on it (someone tried removing the barrel but slipped a wrench) and the scope srews are stripped out (the reason the person tried taking it appart to piece out). I had a pair of 1 control mounts (one side had a stripped screw hole which I oversized tapped and installed a larger screw) that I used in the meantime to put a scope on it to test fire (shot about 1 at 100 with random ammo). I intended to have the reciever tapped for 8-40 screws but could be used as-is with dovetail based rings. I no longer have the stock. Unknown round count.



So thats the bad, the good is smooth bolt just like youd expect on a tikka, same crisp trigger, metal mags with a bit longer COAL allowance.



Barreled action + trigger + bottom metal + 3 round mag + the rings = $350. Add $100 if you happen to want the Minox 3-9x40 ZV 3 BDC sitting on it.



If someone wants parts pieced out I will entertain that also. Obviously the action portion will need to ship to an FFL (Im a private party shipping it).



















