Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Tikka CTRx Stock, Bottom Metal, MAG
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Tikka CTRx Stock, Bottom Metal, MAG
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-16-2017, 10:00 AM
aebhunter
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 116
Tikka CTRx Stock, Bottom Metal, MAG
Got some new parts for my Tikka, so I have the takeoffs for sale. I'll take a stab at pricing...
Stock: 75
Bottom Metal: 50
Factory CTR 10 rd SA Mag: 80
Pretty sure that's a good deal on the mag especially, no clue on the stock and DBM. Cheapest I could find replacement mags was $129.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS Remington 700 Trigger, Stock and Mount
|
WTB: looking for a tikka bolt
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:49 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC