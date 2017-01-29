Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Tikka CTR Stock and Bottom Metal - $125 Shipped.
Tikka CTR Stock and Bottom Metal - $125 Shipped.
#
1
01-29-2017, 10:24 PM
jarodjohns
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Oklahoma
Posts: 501
Tikka CTR Stock and Bottom Metal - $125 Shipped.
Tikka CTR Stock and Bottom Metal. Been to the range twice. Going with a chassis. $125 shipped. mag is already sold..
