Three Right Handed, Bolt Action Factory Stocks For Sale Three Right Handed, Bolt action Stocks for Sale:



Weatherby Mark V Synthetic that came off of a Mark V .243 Weatherby with Sporter Barrel Channel - Asking $80;



Remington 700 Synthetic Sporter Long Action that came off a .338 Win Mag with Sporter Barrel Channel - Asking $80;



Remington 700 Laminated Short Action that came off of a .22-250 Varmint Rifle with Varmint Barrel Channel - Asking $95.



