Talley Remington 700 LA 20 moa rail base
Talley Remington 700 LA 20 moa rail base
05-24-2017, 09:22 PM
SofaKing
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 155
Talley Remington 700 LA 20 moa rail base
I have a like new only mounted Talley 20 moa base for sale. Never fired at the range. Went a different route.
$40 tyd
05-24-2017, 10:49 PM
andrewsben
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Eastern Ky
Posts: 23
Re: Talley Remington 700 LA 20 moa rail base
i'll take it. sending pm to request payment information.
Ben
