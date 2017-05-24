Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Talley Remington 700 LA 20 moa rail base
  #1  
Unread 05-24-2017, 09:22 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 155
Talley Remington 700 LA 20 moa rail base
I have a like new only mounted Talley 20 moa base for sale. Never fired at the range. Went a different route. Talley Remington 700 LA 20 moa rail base-img_5313.jpg
$40 tyd
__________________
Wyoming + LRH=

https://screen.yahoo.com/sofa-king-000000974.html
  #2  
Unread 05-24-2017, 10:49 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Eastern Ky
Posts: 23
Re: Talley Remington 700 LA 20 moa rail base
i'll take it. sending pm to request payment information.

Ben
