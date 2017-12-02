Tactical, Long Range Stock -- for 700 L/A -- $150 shipped



Similar in ergos/style to a Manners. By no means is it a Manners or McMillan, but it's extremely stiff and solid, not like the typical plastic stock.



Details can be seen here:



https://www.stockysstocks.com/stockys-stock.html



The stock is used. I fired 40 rounds using it to test a rifle. Has not been hunted with. It is the black, unpainted version. I did do some minor sanding for the bottom metal and barrel channel. So minor, you probably wouldn't notice it unless I pointed it out.



$150 shipped. If you got one from Stocky's, it would be $205 with shipping, so you save you'll $55. Paypal preferred.



I'd take pics of the stock, but I really couldn't do any better than what is on the Stocky's website. Images from them. The stock for sale is identical to this one:











