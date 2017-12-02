Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Tactical, Long Range Stock -- for 700 L/A -- $150 shipped
Unread 02-12-2017, 08:22 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Oregon
Posts: 119
Tactical, Long Range Stock -- for 700 L/A -- $150 shipped
I have a Stocky's Long Range Composite stock for sale. For long action Remington 700, BDL. It will accept heavy varmint barrel contours, but has a removable insert for factory sporter/magnum contours to reduce the barrel-to-stock gap and improve the appearance.

Similar in ergos/style to a Manners. By no means is it a Manners or McMillan, but it's extremely stiff and solid, not like the typical plastic stock.

Details can be seen here:

https://www.stockysstocks.com/stockys-stock.html

The stock is used. I fired 40 rounds using it to test a rifle. Has not been hunted with. It is the black, unpainted version. I did do some minor sanding for the bottom metal and barrel channel. So minor, you probably wouldn't notice it unless I pointed it out.

$150 shipped. If you got one from Stocky's, it would be $205 with shipping, so you save you'll $55. Paypal preferred.

I'd take pics of the stock, but I really couldn't do any better than what is on the Stocky's website. Images from them. The stock for sale is identical to this one:





Unread 02-12-2017, 09:06 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 2
Re: Tactical, Long Range Stock -- for 700 L/A -- $150 shipped
Pm sent
Unread 02-12-2017, 09:25 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2008
Location: Oregon
Posts: 119
Re: Tactical, Long Range Stock -- for 700 L/A -- $150 shipped
Sale pending at another site.

Jason
