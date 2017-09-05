Swaro/FAL/AK/Ruger/MSAR/Misc. Items FAL Items:

1 new buttstock takedown tool. $25

1 slightly used carry handle plug made by Slo cat on FAL Forums. $12

1 slightly used CQB Solutions Fixed Stock 3 Point Tactical sling w/instruction. $20

1 used military blank firing device for the short Belgium break. $5



AK-47 Items:

3 used East European 3 magazine pouches. $8 ea

2 slight used East European 3 magazine pouches. $10 ea

2 new buttstock cleaning kits. $8 ea

1 new set of Zastava NPAP AK Firepak (hammer and trigger). $10

1 new Zastava NPAP AK 1000-meter rear sight w/o sliding riser. $8

1 new 11/64 (large) gas port cleaning tool. $7

1 new I.O. 30 Rd factory mag. $10

1 new Magpul 30 Rd. factory mag. $12

6 new Gibbs Rifle Co. (US Made  Lifetime Warranty) 30 Rd factory mags. $10 ea



Ruger Speed Six Grips:

Pachmayr Gripper grip, Pachmayr Presentation grip, Hogue Monogrip grip. All look new or barely used. $30 for all.



Miscellaneous Items:

1 new GG&G flip up front sight for tactical forearm w/instructions. $75

1 like new set of medium height Talley 1 inch QD rings for a Ruger. $100

2 green colored chest rigs for 308 magazines. $15 ea

380 once fired 375 Ruger Hornady shell cases. .50 ea



MSAR STG-556 Magazines:

10 New in Wrapper Amber colored 30 Rd. factory mags. $30 ea

3 New in Wrapper Black colored 30 Rd. factory mags. $30 ea

2 Like New Black colored 42 Rd. factory mags. $30 ea



Swarovski Spotting Scope:

Slightly used but in excellent condition Swarovski ATS-65 HD Spotting Scope with box and paperwork, Swarovski 20-60X Eyepiece with box and caps, Snugfit scope cover, Snugfit Scope carry case, and a NcStar Fully Adjustable Bench Tripod (Heavy Duty), all for $1850. Bought new in 2011 and has never been in the field.



I accept checks and MO. Shipping is extra, however, all purchases over $150 are shipped free. Contact me with questions, possible trades or pictures. Willing to listen to reasonable offers. Thanks for looking.



Jerry