Swaro/FAL/AK/Ruger/MSAR/Misc. Items
05-09-2017, 04:17 PM
Swaro/FAL/AK/Ruger/MSAR/Misc. Items
FAL Items:
1 new buttstock takedown tool. $25
1 slightly used carry handle plug made by Slo cat on FAL Forums. $12
1 slightly used CQB Solutions Fixed Stock 3 Point Tactical sling w/instruction. $20
1 used military blank firing device for the short Belgium break. $5

AK-47 Items:
3 used East European 3 magazine pouches. $8 ea
2 slight used East European 3 magazine pouches. $10 ea
2 new buttstock cleaning kits. $8 ea
1 new set of Zastava NPAP AK Firepak (hammer and trigger). $10
1 new Zastava NPAP AK 1000-meter rear sight w/o sliding riser. $8
1 new 11/64 (large) gas port cleaning tool. $7
1 new I.O. 30 Rd factory mag. $10
1 new Magpul 30 Rd. factory mag. $12
6 new Gibbs Rifle Co. (US Made  Lifetime Warranty) 30 Rd factory mags. $10 ea

Ruger Speed Six Grips:
Pachmayr Gripper grip, Pachmayr Presentation grip, Hogue Monogrip grip. All look new or barely used. $30 for all.

Miscellaneous Items:
1 new GG&G flip up front sight for tactical forearm w/instructions. $75
1 like new set of medium height Talley 1 inch QD rings for a Ruger. $100
2 green colored chest rigs for 308 magazines. $15 ea
380 once fired 375 Ruger Hornady shell cases. .50 ea

MSAR STG-556 Magazines:
10 New in Wrapper Amber colored 30 Rd. factory mags. $30 ea
3 New in Wrapper Black colored 30 Rd. factory mags. $30 ea
2 Like New Black colored 42 Rd. factory mags. $30 ea

Swarovski Spotting Scope:
Slightly used but in excellent condition Swarovski ATS-65 HD Spotting Scope with box and paperwork, Swarovski 20-60X Eyepiece with box and caps, Snugfit scope cover, Snugfit Scope carry case, and a NcStar Fully Adjustable Bench Tripod (Heavy Duty), all for $1850. Bought new in 2011 and has never been in the field.

I accept checks and MO. Shipping is extra, however, all purchases over $150 are shipped free. Contact me with questions, possible trades or pictures. Willing to listen to reasonable offers. Thanks for looking.

Jerry
