Stocky's Long Range Composite Stock - Rem Short Action, Hinged Floorplate Stocky's Long Range Composite Stock with LRC Accublock for Remington 700 Short Action BDL with hinged floor plate. Comes with Limbsaver recoil pad. Barrel channel will accommodate Remington Varmint/Sendero barrels. Drop in Ready!



$145 money order shipped to CONUS. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger