Stocks for sale Gotta do some spring cleaning on some stocks that have taking up space and collecting dust



brand new Mcmillan A3 Edge Tech swirly Dark green and black Rem 700 LA RH rem varm contour studs front and rear $575 shipped



Brand new Mcmillan Game scout sporter fill REM 700 LA RH rem mag contour all black $500 shipped



Brand new Manners T series elite Tac carbon clear Stiller/rem 700 LA Minni BDL chassis bart #3 $550 shipped



Brand new Manners EH2 carbon clear elite tac LA RH defiance deviant hunter action #3 bart flush cups front and rear on side and bottom atlas rail limb saver pad PTG orb metal. $600 shipped