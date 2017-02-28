Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Stocks for sale
02-28-2017, 02:17 PM
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Pocatello Idaho
Posts: 517
Stocks for sale
Gotta do some spring cleaning on some stocks that have taking up space and collecting dust

brand new Mcmillan A3 Edge Tech swirly Dark green and black Rem 700 LA RH rem varm contour studs front and rear $575 shipped

Brand new Mcmillan Game scout sporter fill REM 700 LA RH rem mag contour all black $500 shipped

Brand new Manners T series elite Tac carbon clear Stiller/rem 700 LA Minni BDL chassis bart #3 $550 shipped

Brand new Manners EH2 carbon clear elite tac LA RH defiance deviant hunter action #3 bart flush cups front and rear on side and bottom atlas rail limb saver pad PTG orb metal. $600 shipped
02-28-2017, 03:09 PM
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Goshen, Ar
Posts: 2
Re: Stocks for sale
Pm sent
02-28-2017, 03:17 PM
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 28
Re: Stocks for sale
Can I have pictures of the manners stocks?
