Stocks for Rem 700 LA, SA, and Tikka



1) HS precision Rem 700 SA varmint stock for heavy bull barrel, black excellent condition. $275 shipped



2) Tikka T3 Tactical stock with factory mag. Near new condition. $125 shipped



3) MDT LSS-XL chassis for Rem 700 LA in FDE. Comes with standard AR pistol grip. $450 shipped.



Email or text for pics.



